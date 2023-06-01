Benefit for Waterville fire captain to be held at Winslow VFW Friday
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A benefit is being held Friday night to support a Waterville fire captain who suffered a major heart attack last month.
The benefit for Captain Mike Folsom will be held at the Winslow VFW from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The night will include a spaghetti dinner and a silent auction.
It’s $10 a person and $5 for anyone 12 and under.
