Bangor’s Splash Pad opens up for 2023 Summer season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The temperatures are hot with Bangor reaching 92 degrees Thursday.

Many were looking for ways to cool off.

Look no further than Davis Road where Bangor’s Splash Pad is back open for the summer season.

The Capehart Playground and Splash Pad was built by Bangor Housing.

Many families enjoyed the cool down.

One parent said it’s a tradition to come out during the warmer months of the year and she’s got a little one who was eager to get there.

“So excited to be back here at the splash pad,” said Melissa smith. “We love it here. My son has been asking about it for like two weeks, so I’m glad to have it back. Honestly, part of it for my son is the water, but I love the fact that so many people come, and you get to meet so many new people that live in the area and are visiting.”

The Splash Pad is open from 8 a.m. until dusk each day.

Keep in mind there’s no attendant on duty, so participants will enjoy the splash at their own risk.

If you’re looking to stay updated with the splash pad, you can follow the link for their website.

