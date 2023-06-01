Bangor program provides safe haven for adults with mental illness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the past 10-plus years, one spot in Bangor has served as a safe haven for adults with mental illness.

Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse opened its doors to show us how they’re helping members reach their full potential - together.

“A lot of people do come for the socialization but there are so many other things we can do here,” said Laura Woodman, Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse member.

Laura Woodman, of Howland, is one of the Clubhouse’s 150 current members.

After recently graduating from Beal University, she’s now pursuing her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University. It’s all been done with the backing of the Clubhouse.

“I utilized our micro-scholarship called Bear Grant. And they paid for my class to take an adult ed class in QuickBooks. And I did so well in it that I said, ‘Oh, why don’t I go ahead and go back to school.’ And they used the Bear Grant to purchase a computer for me so I could do online classes,” Woodman explained.

Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse focuses on three key goals: getting members back to work, furthering their education, and improving their overall wellness.

Of course, there’s plenty of time for fun and team building activities. They even put on a weekly newscast.

Everything is done with community in mind, so members have a support system behind them at all times

“When I came to the Clubhouse, I think I was looking for support, looking for a group of individuals who are going through the same things I was going through, and I totally found that,” said Zach Robinson, Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse member.

Robinson joined the program one year ago.

Through the Clubhouse, he found employment at Waterfront Concerts. It was a perfect fit considering his passion for music.

“It’s really exciting to be able to be a part of that and to be able to work with different artists. Stevie Nicks, she was so nice and so friendly. She thanked me for working and for doing what I was doing, and it really just made my whole day,” Robinson said.

“It’s really amazing to see somebody’s confidence grow and their skills grow. But to see somebody come in that has been isolating or has been not able to do the things they want and then reach their goals, it just gives you goosebumps every time,” said Carrie Lemos, executive director, Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse.

“The Clubhouse will lift your spirits and bring you to a happy place. If you’re struggling, if you’re going through something, the Clubhouse is here to support you and to help you get through that. The Clubhouse has changed lives. I mean, I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it with my own two eyes,” Robinson said.

Thursday is Clubhouse Giving Day across the more than 330 programs worldwide.

If you’d like to donate, or just learn more about the organization, visit clubhousegivingday.org. Then, search for “Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse.”

