The Warming Trend Continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us another beautiful day today. Southwest flow will usher warmer air into the region today. Our Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s to near 90° inland, warmest north of Bangor. Coastal areas will be cooler due to a seabreeze with highs only climbing to the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. We will likely see some haze from wildfire smoke over areas closer to the coast today too. Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the 50s to near 60°.

We’ll start with plenty of sunshine Thursday morning followed by a few clouds developing during the afternoon. A cold front approaching from the north may trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance being across the northern half of the state. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland. You’ll notice a bit more humidity too as dew points are expected to climb to the mid-50s to low 60s during the afternoon. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Friday giving us a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to end-out the work week. It will still be plenty warm Friday but a bit cooler than Thursday due to more cloud cover. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s. It’ll be muggy too with dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Much cooler air will move in for the weekend with highs mainly in the 60s both weekend days.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast, 80s inland. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear. Lows between 50°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then partly sunny during the afternoon. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast, upper 80s to low 90s inland. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s.

