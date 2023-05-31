Versant Power customers can expect bills to go up this summer

Rate increase is actually higher than originally stated.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power customers can expect to see their bills go up, again, this summer.

Wednesday the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved a settlement regarding Versant’s request to increase its distribution rate.

The new rates will be implemented in two phases.

That means the average customer will see a roughly $5 increase to their bill per month, starting in July.

That will be followed by an additional $5 per month, starting in January.

Regulators say the new rate includes funding for infrastructure investments, smart meter upgrades, and inflation.

The distribution rate is different from the standard offer supply rate which increased by more than 40% earlier this year.

That was estimated to cost the average customer $24 more per month.

