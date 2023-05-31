Verdict in Waterville murder trial expected Thursday

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A New York man charged with murder for a 2020 shooting in Waterville is scheduled to learn his verdict from a judge in Augusta Thursday.

The jury-waived trial of Jashawn Lipscombe, 23, began last Monday.

Lipscombe is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Tracy, 33, of West Gardiner at a Waterville apartment complex nearly three years ago.

Court records say Lipscombe pulled the trigger because Tracy was an hour late to give him a ride to the airport in Bangor.

Closing arguments in the trial wrapped up last Wednesday.

