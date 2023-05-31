U.S. EPA issues an Air Quality Advisory for parts of New England

(MGN)
By Michael Fecca
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for parts of New England. The states affected are Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

They say this is because the concentration of 24-hour fine particle air pollution will reach moderate levels Wednesday due to the wildfires in Nova Scotia. As of Wednesday morning, Canadian officials say the wildfire in Shelbourne County has grown to around 77 square miles. According to CBC News, the fire has broken a record for being the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia’s recorded history.

The US EPA recommends those with preexisting medical conditions remain indoors with the windows closed and indoor air circulation via fan or air conditioner. It’s also recommended to refrain from any strenuous outdoor activities.

According to the US EPA, exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can affect the lungs and heart, causing breathing problems, aggravate asthma, and other pre-existing lung diseases.

