TV5 hosting telethon to raise money for Pine Tree Camp
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROME, Maine (WABI) - Pine Tree Camp in Rome has a long history of providing outdoor experiences for children and adults with disabilities.
But they need help to do that.
Thursday on TV5 News at 4, 5 & 6, we’ll be hosting a telethon to support the camp.
Pine Tree Camp offers unique experiences year round on their fully-accessible 285 acre campus.
With your help, they’re able to welcome all campers regardless of their ability to pay.
Tune in starting at 4 p.m. Thursday evening to learn more about the camp and how you can donate.
You can also visit pinetreesociety.org
