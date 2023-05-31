TV5 hosting telethon to raise money for Pine Tree Camp

Pine Tree Camp is back in session after the pandemic
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROME, Maine (WABI) - Pine Tree Camp in Rome has a long history of providing outdoor experiences for children and adults with disabilities.

But they need help to do that.

Thursday on TV5 News at 4, 5 & 6, we’ll be hosting a telethon to support the camp.

Pine Tree Camp offers unique experiences year round on their fully-accessible 285 acre campus.

With your help, they’re able to welcome all campers regardless of their ability to pay.

Tune in starting at 4 p.m. Thursday evening to learn more about the camp and how you can donate.

You can also visit pinetreesociety.org

