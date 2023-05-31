Sixth & seventh graders explore natural resource industries at Green Jobs Fair

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine- Students from Piscataquis Community Elementary School and SeDoMoCha Middle School got their hands dirty learning about green job industries Wednesday.

The Green Jobs Fair was hosted by Piscataquis Environmental Education Collaborative (PEEC) and Maine TREE at the Law Farm Nature Trails.

Six interactive stations were set up around the property that allowed students to learn more about natural resource industries from professionals from over 25 Maine businesses and organizations. Students were introduced to forestry, soil, wildlife, water, and recreation with demonstrations from Game Wardens, biologists, loggers, and more.

“Our goal here is to introduce them to careers that they have access to with this ‘green jobs’ idea,” says Piscataquis County Soil & Water Conservation District’s Education Coordinator Katherine Weber.

The Green Jobs Fair is a win-win for the present and future workforce.

“A lot of the different aspects of those careers, like loggers for example, are for the most part retiring so they’re looking to fill those types of positions to make sure that that supply chain is able to stay functional in Maine,” explains Lena Ives, Maine TREE’s Director of Education. “So our goal is really to just get students connected with the forest, but also connected with people that work in the forest and kind of help bridge that gap.”

The hands-on jobs fair seemed to do its job, with students’ interest piqued and pointed at the natural resource industry.

When asked, students said they enjoy receiving an educational experience out of the classroom and many have their sights set on getting into a green industry when they get older.

The first year of the Green Jobs Fair was a blast, and with hopes of turning it into an annual event, the sky is the limit!

