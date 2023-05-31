Railroad companies could be required to disclose potentially hazardous material being transported

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross presented a bill at a public hearing in Augusta this week that will remove the confidentiality of hazardous materials being transported by railroads.

Currently, Maine residents cannot review information about the potentially hazardous materials being transported by railroad companies due to an exemption from the State’s Freedom of Access Act.

Talbot Ross says the bill will repeal the exception because people have a right to know what is being transported.

She says train derailments are becoming more and more common, and that the materials being transported may contain chemicals that are poisonous.

“We should not witness what happened in East Palestine and Rockwood and understand that only when a disaster is taking place is when the public has a right to know. That is an irresponsible action for public service to make when thinking about the health and the well being of the people we represent,” Talbot Ross said.

“Transportation is a competitive business. We have confidentiality with our customers. We don’t own the freight that is on the train. It all belongs to someone else. We are just moving it for them, so there is some competition to move that freight, but sometimes, we go with railroads, sometimes with trucks,” Charles Hunter with Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services said in opposition of the bill.

The bill now moves on to a work session.

