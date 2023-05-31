Railroad companies could be required to disclose potentially hazardous material being transported

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross presented a bill at a public hearing in Augusta this week that will remove the confidentiality of hazardous materials being transported by railroads.

Currently, Maine residents cannot review information about the potentially hazardous materials being transported by railroad companies due to an exemption from the State’s Freedom of Access Act.

Talbot Ross says the bill will repeal the exception because people have a right to know what is being transported.

She says train derailments are becoming more and more common, and that the materials being transported may contain chemicals that are poisonous.

“We should not witness what happened in East Palestine and Rockwood and understand that only when a disaster is taking place is when the public has a right to know. That is an irresponsible action for public service to make when thinking about the health and the well being of the people we represent,” Talbot Ross said.

“Transportation is a competitive business. We have confidentiality with our customers. We don’t own the freight that is on the train. It all belongs to someone else. We are just moving it for them, so there is some competition to move that freight, but sometimes, we go with railroads, sometimes with trucks,” Charles Hunter with Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services said in opposition of the bill.

The bill now moves on to a work session.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Rate increase is actually higher than originally stated.
Versant Power customers can expect bills to go up this summer
Sean McKinley
Medford man leads police on chase
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) commemorative plate
Maine State Police cruisers to don special license plates raising awareness about impaired driving
Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial vandalized
$1,000 reward offered as investigation of vandalism at Maine officer’s memorial continues