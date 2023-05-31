Miles for Mills 5k raises $160K

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - The Travis Mills Foundation says their annual Memorial Day Weekend 5K was a huge success.

The 12th annual Miles for Mills 5K went off from Brunswick Landing on Sunday morning.

Among the more than 1,300 registrants -- our own Curt Olson and Emilie Hillman.

There were also a number of recalibrated veterans participating, including Amanda Seward of Williamsburg, Virginia. She ran all 3.1 miles on a new running blade.

Organizers say the event raised $160,000. It will be used to support the Travis Mills Foundation’s mission of supporting recalibrated veterans and their families.

