Miles for Mills 5k raises $160K

Miles for Mills 5k
Miles for Mills 5k(Travis Mills Foundation)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - The Travis Mills Foundation says their annual Memorial Day Weekend 5K was a huge success.

The 12th annual Miles for Mills 5K went off from Brunswick Landing on Sunday morning.

Among the more than 1,300 registrants -- our own Curt Olson and Emilie Hillman.

There were also a number of recalibrated veterans participating, including Amanda Seward of Williamsburg, Virginia. She ran all 3.1 miles on a new running blade.

Organizers say the event raised $160,000. It will be used to support the Travis Mills Foundation’s mission of supporting recalibrated veterans and their families.

