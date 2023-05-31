Man in officer-involved shooting beat woman with a hammer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor man who police say kidnapped and assaulted a woman with a hammer last week made his initial court appearance.

We learned Wednesday in court that he served a lengthy sentence 20 years ago for shooting a police officer.

Djvan Carter, 45, was arrested on Tuesday, May 30.

Carter is facing multiple charges including aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, kidnapping, and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

State police responded to a domestic violence dispute between a Bangor man and female passenger on May 26.

Once the vehicle was located in Alton, they say Carter intentionally drove towards officers while the woman was in critical need of medical attention after being beaten with a hammer.

In court, they addressed Carter serving 17 years in prison out of state for shooting an officer in 2003.

The district attorney says Carter is already violating probation due to a previous domestic violence matter from earlier this month.

“The nature of the charges is extremely serious here,” said Chelsea Lynds, Penobscot county assistant district attorney. “Not only in terms of the assault on the victim in which he was beating her in the head and face with a hammer but also in terms of the fact that after deciding he wasn’t going to go to jail, he was going to have the police kill him. That is one of the most reckless dangerous things that a person can do and probably one of the most notable things in terms of bail and the level of danger to society here.”

The judge ordered Carter not to have contact with his sister and the victim.

In court, they say his sister called the mother of his two children to alert her of the incident.

She then called 911 and officials were able to locate the vehicle.

Carter is now being held on $100,000 cash bail.

