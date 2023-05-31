Maine State Police: Rhode Island man had no explosive device on-board

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Rhode Island man will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning, after an incident at the Port of Entry in Houlton Monday morning.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., Maine State Trooper Denver Roy attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-95 northbound. But the driver didn’t stop.

The trooper reportedly saw a sign indicating there was an explosive device on-board.

The vehicle eventually stopped between the US and Canadian Ports of Entry.

After troopers ordered the driver out of the vehicle, he maneuvered the truck toward the Canadian Port of Entry. That’s when Corporal Eric Paquette shot at the driver.

He was not injured.

42-year-old Tony Holford from Rhode Island is charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to stop.

The Maine Department of Public Safety says investigators have confirmed Holford did not have explosives in his vehicle.

He is due in court at 11 a.m.

