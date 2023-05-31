Maine State Police: Rhode Island man had no explosive device on-board

42-year-old Tony Holford from Rhode Island is charged with aggravated reckless conduct, ...
42-year-old Tony Holford from Rhode Island is charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to stop.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Rhode Island man will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning, after an incident at the Port of Entry in Houlton Monday morning.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., Maine State Trooper Denver Roy attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-95 northbound. But the driver didn’t stop.

The trooper reportedly saw a sign indicating there was an explosive device on-board.

The vehicle eventually stopped between the US and Canadian Ports of Entry.

After troopers ordered the driver out of the vehicle, he maneuvered the truck toward the Canadian Port of Entry. That’s when Corporal Eric Paquette shot at the driver.

He was not injured.

42-year-old Tony Holford from Rhode Island is charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to stop.

The Maine Department of Public Safety says investigators have confirmed Holford did not have explosives in his vehicle.

He is due in court at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Soldier giving a military salute.
Aroostook county man building veterans’ sanctuary in Linneus
Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Committee votes for plan for reuse, redevelopment of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials...
Group calls for justice in shooting death of a Vassalboro man last year
Memorial for Maine officers vandalized
‘Unthinkable’: Memorial for Maine officers who died on duty vandalized