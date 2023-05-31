Maine State Police cruisers to don special license plates raising awareness about impaired driving

(WMTW) - Maine State Police are using a new license plate to raise money and awareness about impaired driving.

The Maine State Troopers Foundation partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, to make a commemorative plate that will be on state police cruisers in June.

Last year there were 12,000 impaired driving crashes in Maine, resulting in 46 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries.

“June starts off the 100 deadly days of impaired driving nationwide, so we firmly believe that this will be a positive messaging system for not only our organization, but nationwide,” said Sgt. Aaron Turcotte, Maine State Police.

You can see the plates on state police cruisers throughout June.

After that, they will be auctioned off to raise money for families impacted by drunk driving crashes.

