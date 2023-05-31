Lawmakers consider a proposal to replace the current general issue license plate with a new design

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers in Augusta heard testimony today on a proposal to replace the current general issue license plate with a new design.

The new plate would feature the 1901 Maine flag, replacing the chickadee plates that were first issued in 1999.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows spoke in favor of the bill, saying the ultimate purpose of the plates is public safety.

She says the older plates have deteriorated and are harder to see at night and in bad weather conditions.

Lt. Bruce Scott with the State Police agrees and says manufacturers of the old plate warn that degradation starts to occur after five years.

He says some plates are delaminated, making them impossible to read which can make things difficult during a criminal investigation or an Amber Alert.

Chris Corzen, a flag designer, spoke neither for or against the bill.

He says the state should be careful of the implications of the new design because their actions could change the official state flag.

“Having a new general issue of registration plates will help increase the chances of proper identification of these vehicles In those types of situations. In addition to solving the obvious challenges with a lack of vehicle identification, new plates will also reduce unnecessary police contact with those law abiding citizens that haven’t done anything wrong, except for displaying an unreadable license plate,” said Scott.

“One of the things I want to offer you is the possibility in redesigning the plate is not the call it original name flag. The tree is actually the state tree of name. It’s a symbol of our state. It just says we’re putting the state tree on a plate, same thing with the star, the Dirigo star, something that’s already on the flag that we have,” Corzen said.

Bellows says Mainers will be allowed to keep their license plate numbers.

If approved, the switch will take place from spring 2025 to spring 2026.

The replacements will be at no cost to vehicle owners.

