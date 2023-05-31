Hot & Humid Thursday. Cooler & Unsettled Through The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now moved off into the Gulf of Maine. SSW winds have been pumping in warmer air and added humidity this afternoon. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday. This day could be even warmer than what we had on Sunday. Highs will be heading for the 80s & 90s inland. A sea breeze along the coast will keep in slightly more comfortable with highs in the 70s and a few low 80s. Dew points will climb slightly, and you will start to notice the humidity as dew point temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s. A stray afternoon shower is not out of the question, the best chance will be over northern Maine.

A cold front will move through on Friday. This will bring a chance for afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Highs will still be warm with most locations hitting the 70s & 80s. Dew points will be in the upper 50s and low 60s until the cold front passes.

The cold front will stall out just offshore and will bring cooler & unsettled weather into the weekend. Expect the chance for showers, especially along the coast, on both Saturday and Sunday. Some inland areas will trend drier but cloudy on Sunday. Highs will be MUCH cooler than originally expected. Well below seasonable highs as most areas will only be maxing out in the 50s.

Cooler and unsettled weather will continue into next week. An area of low pressure will move up the east coast and will stall in the Gulf of Maine. This will bring daily chances for showers throug the middle part of next week. Highs will also remain in the 50s & low 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the 40s & 50s. Light & variable wind. Some wildfire smoke may drift into the region.

THURSDAY: HOT with mostly sunny skies. Inland areas will hit the 80s & 90s. The coast will be in the 70s. Humidity will become noticeable. A pop-up shower will be possible in the afternoon. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s with the chance for showers. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers possible, especially along the coast. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance for showers continues. Highs in the 60s.

