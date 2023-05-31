Helen’s Á la Mode to open in Ellsworth

Helen's Á la Mode
Helen's Á la Mode(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - As the weather begins to heat up there’s a new spot in Ellsworth to help folks cool off.

Helen’s Á la Mode is an ice cream stand right behind Helen’s Restaurant.

It’s a dream that’s been 10 years in the making. And they’re hoping to officially launch in the coming days.

In addition to their hard serve ice cream, they have picnic tables, cornhole, and fireplaces.

“We’re really looking for it to be more of a fun place for teenagers to hang out families to hang out. Just a relaxation again around our fire pits cornhole just that clean fun, safe place for families and kids to come,” said owner Kacie Omlor.

To learn more about Helen’s Á la Mode including their official launch date you can check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Sixth & seventh graders explore natural resource industries at Green Jobs Fair
Sixth & seventh graders explore natural resource industries at Green Jobs Fair
Ellsworth gets memorial for fallen officer
Ellsworth gets memorial for fallen officer
William Moholland
Farmington man arrested after Circle K robbery
Harbor Market in Winterport
Harbor Market opens in Winter Harbor