Helen’s Á la Mode to open in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - As the weather begins to heat up there’s a new spot in Ellsworth to help folks cool off.

Helen’s Á la Mode is an ice cream stand right behind Helen’s Restaurant.

It’s a dream that’s been 10 years in the making. And they’re hoping to officially launch in the coming days.

In addition to their hard serve ice cream, they have picnic tables, cornhole, and fireplaces.

“We’re really looking for it to be more of a fun place for teenagers to hang out families to hang out. Just a relaxation again around our fire pits cornhole just that clean fun, safe place for families and kids to come,” said owner Kacie Omlor.

To learn more about Helen’s Á la Mode including their official launch date you can check out their Facebook page here.

