Harbor Market opens in Winter Harbor

Harbor Market in Winterport(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Winter Harbor may be considered a sleepy town.

But now residents have a new place to help jumpstart their day.

“We wanted to open a store that could really be a beacon for the community,” said owner of Harbor Market Steve Dawson.

“We wanted to create an environment where people can come and hang out and have coffee,” added Dawson.

Harbor Market opened Memorial Day Weekend and has already appeared to make quite the impression on some locals.

“Part of why we opened this is we love our community and we thought we knew a lot of people here. But we’ve met so many people we’ve never met before, and they’ve all come in and had been really supportive and, and that to us makes this worth it,” said Dawson.

For the owners Chandler Williams and Steve Dawson, the decision to move Winter Harbor came after the birth of their son.

They wanted to invest in the town that Chandler grew up in.

“I’ve always wanted to find some way to get back to this place that’s given me so much and continues to and a business that I think addresses a need and the community means a lot to me,” said Williams.

Open year-round the shop is filled with products made right here in Maine.

“There’s so many great farms and producers of goods in Maine and we really want to showcase them here in the store,” said Dawson.

To learn more about Harbor Market you can visit their website here.

