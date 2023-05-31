Farmington man arrested after Circle K robbery

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man has been arrested after a robbery Sunday night at a Farmington gas station.

William Moholland, 55, is charged with robbery, assault, and theft by unauthorized taking.

The robbery happened just after 11 p.m. at the Circle K on Main Street.

Farmington Police say an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the register.

Police say the clerk was assaulted but was not injured.

Moholland was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center where his bail was set at $5,000.

