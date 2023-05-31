Central baseball features three Speed family members

Head coach Pete, assistant coach Fred, senior Ben
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Three generations of Speeds are around the Central baseball team this season.

Pete is the head coach, and his son Ben is playing in his senior season. Ben’s grandfather, Fred, signed on to be an assistant coach.

The Speeds discussed what it’s like being a part of a varsity baseball program together.

“Any time you can spend time on a baseball field doing something you love with your family, it’s amazing. It’s been great,” said Pete Speed.

“My dad is more aggressive and intense. My grandfather is kind of soft, quiet, and more easy-going,” said Ben Speed.

“Baseball’s fun, and it’s fun to coach kids. When you’ve got your son and your grandson, that’s really special when you’re doing that and having fun doing it,” said Fred Speed.

Pete has helped start local baseball programs over the years and has coached Ben all the way up to high school.

