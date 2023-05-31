Car, truck carrying a building collide on Route 1 in Wiscasset

WISCASSET, Maine (WMTW) - Part of Route 1 in Wiscasset was closed for several hours Wednesday after a crash involving a vehicle hauling a mobile home.

The crash at about 5:23 a.m. Wednesday morning was near the Wiscasset Ford auto dealership.

Officials said a Ford Mustang heading south crossed the center line. Police said there was an escort vehicle ahead of the truck warning of a wide load.

Police said the truck driver tried to avoid a collision but the car hit the front corner of the building and then continued down the side of the building, causing extensive damage. The car ended up partially under the trailer before hitting the rear axles and bouncing out, police said.

The driver of the car, a man from Friendship, had to be cut from the vehicle. He was eventually flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland with what police said were very serious injuries.

An excavator was brought in to demolish the rest of the building and load it into dumpsters to be hauled away. The truck and mobile home were headed to Boggs Mobile Homes in Warren.

