Aroostook county man building veterans’ sanctuary in Linneus

Soldier giving a military salute.
Soldier giving a military salute.(Source: Cleanpng.com via MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linneus, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County native with a construction background is building a new project for local veterans.

Orient native Zach Inman spent the last three decades operating a construction business in Las Vegas.

He’s back in the county for the summer, clearing more than 120 acres of land in Linneus for a veteran’s sanctuary.

Inman hopes to lead shop and mechanics classes and build a barn and greenhouse as well as offer a beautiful place to stay.

Inman says the idea came from his son Jacob, a disabled veteran.

”He watched a lot of his friends go through divorce, drugs, homelessness and suicide, and he said, ‘Dad, they are the forgotten ones, they don’t get help, we need to do something,’” Inman said.

“The best way I can think of is giving them a purpose, and get them back in the work force.”

“I told him, ‘You find some land, I want at least 100 acres, and I’ll build it, have it be a beautiful place where they can come stay, room and board.”

Inman expects the project will take between four and five years to complete and will cost about two million dollars.

He has put about $150,000 into the project, and recently raised $30,000 in Las Vegas.

You can find out more or donate at bugoutvsf.com

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Latest News

Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Committee votes for plan for reuse, redevelopment of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials...
Group calls for justice in shooting death of a Vassalboro man last year
Memorial for Maine officers vandalized
‘Unthinkable’: Memorial for Maine officers who died on duty vandalized
Three people were injured and one person died in the blaze last week.
Officials determine cause of deadly Waterville apartment fire