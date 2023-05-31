Aroostook county man building veterans’ sanctuary in Linneus

Linneus, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County native with a construction background is building a new project for local veterans.

Orient native Zach Inman spent the last three decades operating a construction business in Las Vegas.

He’s back in the county for the summer, clearing more than 120 acres of land in Linneus for a veteran’s sanctuary.

Inman hopes to lead shop and mechanics classes and build a barn and greenhouse as well as offer a beautiful place to stay.

Inman says the idea came from his son Jacob, a disabled veteran.

”He watched a lot of his friends go through divorce, drugs, homelessness and suicide, and he said, ‘Dad, they are the forgotten ones, they don’t get help, we need to do something,’” Inman said.

“The best way I can think of is giving them a purpose, and get them back in the work force.”

“I told him, ‘You find some land, I want at least 100 acres, and I’ll build it, have it be a beautiful place where they can come stay, room and board.”

Inman expects the project will take between four and five years to complete and will cost about two million dollars.

He has put about $150,000 into the project, and recently raised $30,000 in Las Vegas.

You can find out more or donate at bugoutvsf.com

