$1,000 reward offered as investigation of vandalism at Maine officer’s memorial continues

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We’re getting a closer look at the damage done to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial in Augusta.

The Maine Association of Police shared an image of the memorial on their Facebook page. They say it shows the message spray painted across the granite panels dedicated to fallen members of Maine law enforcement.

Officials say the vandalism happened early Sunday morning.

Capitol Police, Augusta Police, and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The Maine Chiefs of Police Association and the Maine Sheriffs Association have joined together to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

A cleanup effort is currently underway.

