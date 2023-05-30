Woodville woman pleads guilty to fraud charges

WOODVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Woodville has pleaded guilty in federal court to Social Security fraud, health care fraud, and theft of public money.

According to court records, from 2005 through 2021, 51-year-old Rella Austin-Kimball hid from the Social Security Administration the presence of her husband in her household and the fact she was getting alimony payments in order to keep receiving Supplemental Security Income payments.

Austin-Kimball also concealed her husband’s presence from the DHHS to receive MaineCare and SNAP benefits.

Her minor child also received benefits.

According to court documents, Austin-Kimball falsely represented she and her husband had separated in 2005 and lived separately.

Following her divorce, she failed to disclose her alimony payments which would have affected her and her child’s eligibility to receive benefits.

Austin-Kimball faces up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $350,000 when she’s sentenced.

