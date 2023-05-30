Two juveniles in custody after setting off chemical devices in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two juveniles are in custody after adding to a growing list of alleged crimes in Brewer over the holiday weekend.

On Sunday night, authorities were called to Twin City Plaza for a chemical explosion.

Witnesses report hearing what sounded like a gunshot along with a strong chemical smell causing the evacuation of a store in the plaza.

Brewer Police say it was determined the explosion was caused by a chemical device intentionally placed there.

A hazardous materials team from Orono assisted at the store.

During the investigation, police learned similar devices had been set off at the Brewer High School softball field.

Officers say they found more devices on the field like the one at the store then located two juvenile suspects.

Police say the two were violating house arrest and release conditions for previous crimes they were charged with during the past several weeks, which include throwing rocks off an interstate overpass. One of which went through a vehicle’s windshield.

Both were taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

