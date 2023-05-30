Tractor trailer Carrying Fertilizer Overturned in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Maine - A Monticello man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning in Aroostook County.

It happened around 6:30 on Route 1 in Monticello.

Police say the commercial truck 21-year-old Chance Beaulieu was driving left the road and turned onto its side.

We’re told the vehicle was loaded with about 25 tons of fertilizer.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection responded to the crash and determined the fertilizer was not hazardous.

The cause of the crash remain under investigation.

Route 1 was shut down for around eight hours while crews cleaned up the crash site.

