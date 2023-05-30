Temperatures Continue To Warm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has moved into the Gulf of Maine and has now turning winds out of the south. With this southerly flow, smoke from wildfires burning across parts of Nova Scotia will drift into the region overnight and into Wednesday. This will produce hazy skies and could cause some respiratory issues for those who are extremely sensitive.

The rest of tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the low 40s to the low 50s. Winds will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

High pressure will remain in control on Wednesday. Sunshine will continue and winds will once again be out of the SSW at 10-20 mph. This will bring wildfire smoke into the region and a sea breeze that will keep highs along the coast slightly cooler. Highs will be in the 80s inland with the coast in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday. This day could be even warmer than what we had on Sunday. Highs will be heading for the 80s & 90s inland. A sea breeze along the coast will keep in slightly more comfortable with highs in the 70s and a few low 80s. Dew points will climb slightly, and you will start to notice the humidity as dew point temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s. A stray afternoon shower is not out of the question, the best chance will be over northern Maine.

A cold front will move through on Friday. This will bring a chance for afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Highs will still be warm with most locations hitting the 70s & 80s. Dew points will be in the upper 50s and low 60s until the cold front passes.

High pressure returns just in time for the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine & seasonable highs in the 60s & 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the 40s & 50s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures hitting the 70s & 80s. SSW wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: HOT with mostly sunny skies. Inland areas will hit the 80s & 90s. The coast will be in the 70s. Humidity will become noticeable.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.