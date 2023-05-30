St. Albans home destroyed by fire

St. Albans home fire
St. Albans home fire(Tom Krosnowski)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans family is without a home after a fire broke out Monday evening.

The call came in around 5:00 from Woodmere Lane.

St. Albans fire chief Jamie Crocker tells us the family who lived there was not home at the time and there were no injuries.

He says the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.

Thick-pluming black smoke was visible for miles coming off the interstate.

Fire officials had no word on the cause, and said they may never know what started the fire due to the extensive damage.

Several area crews provided mutual aid.

