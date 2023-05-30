Plenty of Sun, Warmer Temps Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure over the area will bring us another beautiful day today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today, especially away from the coast. The wind direction will shift around to the south/southwest, beginning to usher warmer air back into the region with highs topping off in the 70s away from the coast. Some northern locales will be close to 80° Tuesday afternoon. Areas along the coast will be cooler due to the onshore breeze keeping highs in the mid-60s on average. With the position of high pressure over the Gulf of Maine today, flow around the high is expected to usher some smoke... from the wildfires over Nova Scotia... into the state this afternoon and evening. So... some haziness is expected especially for areas closer to the coast. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s.

High pressure will continue to dominate our forecast through midweek with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s inland and upper 60s to near 70° along the coast. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 80° along the coast and 80s to possibly some low 90s inland under mostly sunny skies. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Friday giving us a chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms to end-out the work week. It will still be plenty warm Friday but a bit cooler than Thursday due to more cloud cover. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Much cooler air will move in for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s along the coast, 70s inland. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Lows between 45°-53°. Light south/southwest wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s inland, near 70° along the coast. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80° along the coast, 80s to around 90° inland.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 60s.

