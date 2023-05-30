Officials determine cause of deadly Waterville apartment fire

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials have determined the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Waterville early last week.

According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, the fire was accidental and caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Three people were injured and 65-year-old Ronald Kennerson died in the blaze last Monday.

Forty-eight people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by Red Cross.

There is no word on when residents will be able to return to the building.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.