The Nest in Bangor hosts fundraiser for employee after car crash

The Nest in Bangor has rallied together to support one of their own.
The Nest in Bangor has rallied together to support one of their own.(The Nest Bangor)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some of life’s toughest moments come unexpectedly.

The Nest in Bangor has rallied together to support one of their own.

Zahra has been an employee with The Nest since the Bangor location opened and her manager and fellow coworkers speak highly of her positive spirit.

“She recently was down in New Hampshire where she got into a car crash, and she ended up sustaining really bad injuries to her brain,” said Delaney Hepler, manager of the Bangor location.

Zahra will need extensive rehabilitation and time to recover.

Hepler found the link to Zahra’s GoFundMe and decided it’s only right to help with recovery efforts.

After donating herself, she shared the link with others and a though dawned upon her.

“I started sharing the link, and I was like, I know there’s more that I can do,” said Hepler.

On Wednesday, May 31, The Nest in Bangor will host a fundraising effort for Zahra’s recovery.

“We’ll be doing 50% of all of our sales will go straight to her and her family,” said Hepler. “The really great thing about being a part of this community is that I know if I go forward with an idea, I’ll have a ton of support.”

While these efforts are underway, Hepler and the Nest crew got some good news.

“They think she’s going to have a nearly full recovery,” said Hepler.

As Zahra continues to fight during recovery, she’s already eager to get back to her work family.

“She’s so determined,” said Hepler. “She already asked me if she can come back to work, and I was like you need to be cleared first, but as long as she’s cleared, we’re happy to have her back.”

If you’re looking to help Zahra and her family, you can follow this link for the go fund me page.

There will also be updates on her recovery journey.

