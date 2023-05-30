Maine DOT to start construction project on portion of I-95 Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -With the summer season upon us, construction crews are now out in full force on Maine roadways.

One big project begins Tuesday on I-95 between Old Town and Medway.

The Maine Department of Transportation will be making pavement improvements on both the northbound and southbound sides.

Drivers can expect reduced lanes and speeds.

The project is expected to be competed by June 23rd.

