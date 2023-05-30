Maine DOT to start construction project on portion of I-95 Tuesday

road work
road work(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -With the summer season upon us, construction crews are now out in full force on Maine roadways.

One big project begins Tuesday on I-95 between Old Town and Medway.

The Maine Department of Transportation will be making pavement improvements on both the northbound and southbound sides.

Drivers can expect reduced lanes and speeds.

The project is expected to be competed by June 23rd.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Latest News

gavel generic
Woodville woman pleads guilty to fraud charges
Tractor Trailer Rollover Monticello
Tractor trailer Carrying Fertilizer Overturned in Monticello
Limington Fire
Fire destroys historic former schoolhouse in Limington
Gavel generic
Former Bangor man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges