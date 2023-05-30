Group calls for justice in shooting death of a Vassalboro man last year

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A small group gathered at the State House on Tuesday calling for justice in the shooting death of a Vassalboro man a year ago this week.

State Police say 37-year-old Jeremy Gilley was fatally shot inside an apartment building on Main Street in Vassalboro.

Joshua Bilodeau of Vassalboro was also shot but survived

Police say a third man was also involved but not injured.

Police say the shootings happened after an argument between two of the building’s residents.

The Attorney General’s Office ruled it a case of self defense.

But, Jeremy’s family says if anyone was defending themselves, it was Jeremy, an Iraq War vet who lost both legs after being hit by a van in 2011 while helping at an accident scene in Augusta.

They want a second set of eyes on the case.

”My hope that the Maine Attorney General’s Office, the Maine State Police will have a different detective, and a different assistant attorney general look at Jeremy’s case. Get different eyes on Jeremy’s case because we’ve talked to people and they all said there is no way Jeremy sat in a wheelchair and somebody stood behind him and shot him upward. Jeremy was shot in a upward trajectory pattern while he sat in a wheelchair. It is not physically possible. It’s not,” said Dottie Gilley, Jeremy’s aunt.

The AG’s office says it conducted a thorough investigation with State Police before they came to the conclusion the shooter’s actions were in self defense as defined by Maine statute.

