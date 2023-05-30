Farmington police investigating Circle K robbery

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a robbery Sunday night at a Farmington gas station.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at the Circle K on Main Street.

Farmington Police say an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the register.

The suspect is described as about six feet tall.

He was wearing a black face mask and fled on foot.

Police say no weapons were used or shown.

They say the clerk was assaulted but was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Police at 778-6311.

