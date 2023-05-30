Committee votes for plan for reuse, redevelopment of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A legislative committee has voted unanimously for a bill that would plan for the reuse and redevelopment of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center campus in Bangor for health care, inpatient, outpatient and supportive housing, as well as other community needs.

The bill is sponsored by State Senator Joe Baldacci of Bangor.

If passed, it would start the process of utilizing and developing more of the campus to help those struggling with finding housing.

According to the Senate Majority office, about 30 acres of the campus are undeveloped and would be an ideal site for housing.

The bill now faces votes in the Senate and House.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

