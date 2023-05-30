13-year-old student hit by tractor trailer getting off bus in Gray, officials confirm

GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - A student was hit by a commercial vehicle while getting off a bus in Gray Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating the incident near 135 Lewiston Rd.

According to officials, the 13-year-old student had just exited the school bus and was crossing the road when he was hit. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the child was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

At the time of the incident, the bus lights and stop arm were activated.

The superintendent of MSAD 15 confirms he will be meeting with a crisis response team at 4:30 p.m.

