Two men arrested after reports of gunfire in Augusta

By WMTW
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Two men have been arrested after reported gunfire Saturday night in Augusta.

Augusta Police say they responded near Water Street around 6:30 p.m.

They say there were no injuries.

Police say they arrested 30-year-old Peter Gabriel and 28-year-old Austin Saucier.

Both are charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a firearm and aggravated assault.

Saucier is also charged with possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and violating a protection from abuse order.

Both men are being held at Kennebec County Jail - Gabriel on $3,500 bail and Saucier without bail.

