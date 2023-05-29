Sunny & Much Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front crossed the state during the night last night. Colder air behind the front is moving in on a north/northeast breeze. This will make for a much cooler day today... after seeing high temperatures in the 80s and 90s in many spots yesterday. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with highs reaching the mid-60s to near 70°, about 20° cooler than yesterday. Clear skies and seasonably cool tonight with lows in the low to mid-40s.

High pressure will bring us another sunny day Tuesday. The wind direction will shift around to the south/southwest, beginning to usher warmer air back into the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs topping off in the 70s away from the coast. Some northern locales will be close to 80° Tuesday afternoon. Areas along the coast will be cooler due to the onshore breeze keeping highs in the 60s. High pressure will continue to dominate our forecast through midweek with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wednesday will feature sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland and upper 60s to near 70° closer to the coast. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 80° along the coast and 80s to possibly some low 90s inland under sunny skies. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Friday giving us a chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms to end-out the work week. Cooler, more seasonable air will move in for the weekend.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Cooler with highs between 64°-71°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Cool with lows between 38°-46°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the 60s along the coast, 70s inland. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, upper 60s to near 70° along the coast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80° along the coast, 80s to around 90° inland.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

