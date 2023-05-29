Perry garage destroyed by fire

PERRY, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured after a structure fire in Perry Sunday morning.

The Perry Volunteer Fire Department says the garage on the Shore Road property was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

A vehicle was also partially melted.

Officials say the deck of the house caught fire, but was extinguished quickly.

The owner was not home at the time of the fire.

They say the fire also spread to the woods and fields behind the house, but has been extinguished.

Three local departments provided mutual aid.

There is no word on the cause.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.