Oklahoma man, Yarmouth woman killed after wrong-way crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - State police say a Yarmouth woman and an Oklahoma man are dead in a wrong-way crash in Falmouth Monday morning.

This occurred at around 10:30 a.m., on Interstate 295 near Exit 10.

Officials say Nancy Ezhaya,72, of Yarmouth, was driving south in the northbound lane when she crashed head-on into an SUV heading north in the northbound lane.

Ezhaya and the other driver, Allen Apblett, 61, of Oklahoma, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Apblett’s wife is also reportedly critically injured.

It’s unclear what led Ezhaya to enter I-295 in the wrong direction.

