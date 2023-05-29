Oakland continues long-standing Memorial Day tradition

Memorial Day parade in oakland
Memorial Day parade in oakland(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland American Legion Post 51 hosted their annual Memorial Day parade.

The parade started at noon at the Williams Elementary School and continued up to Main Street in Oakland.

They stopped for a brief ceremony at Memorial Hall to thank veterans and their families for their sacrifice.

Post Commander Jeffrey Flye says it’s great people continue to participate in the tradition.

“We started and we turned the corner, we see all these people lined up, and it makes you feel good, but they are also thanking the veterans, and they are standing there saluting the flag. It makes you feel really nice that they come out to honor us on this day. It is for Memorial Day, it is for all those that sacrificed their lives and are not here to celebrate with us today,” Flye said.

The American Legion held a ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery before the parade.

