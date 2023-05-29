Maine Veterans’ Cemetery System honor our Veterans on Memorial Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A gathering on Memorial Day in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It is just a way of trying to express overwhelming gratitude for what we have been given,” Sharon Fusco said.

From freedom of speech to freedom to choose the life we want, Fusco, Chief Executive Officer of Maine Veterans’ Homes, says we can’t thank them enough.

“That moment of silence, flags on the gravesite, leaving a bouquet of flowers, those are small ways,” she said.

She says a bigger way to show gratitude is to live a life of honor.

“To live a life worth living, a life of integrity, a life of service. Those are our ways that we give back,” Fusco said.

For Ricky Harrington, part of his way to give back is to stand in a salute position at the memorial site each year.

“A lot of people come up and say, hi, thank you. I have met a lot of the veteran’s family that are very emotional, can’t blame them,” Harrington said.

Harrington, a Marine Corps Veteran served a little over nine years. He says he has been coming to the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery to do his part since 2010.

“More of the main reason why I continue to do it is because of the appreciation that I see in them,” he said.

With him at the cemetery is a monument he built.

“It took me three years to build it. It represents everything from Civil War to the present,” Harrington said.

The monument holds special meaning as a reminder of his dedication to serve.

“The boots are mine which I wore overseas or while in service, and in the left boot, there is actually sand from Omaha Beach at Normandy,” Harrington explained.

Not just for him, but for all veterans and their families who serve.

“It was not always easy. We were away from our families, we had to live in foreign countries, and during holidays, we did not have traditional holidays,” Fusco said.

All the more reason why she says veterans and their families should be recognized any time you can.

“The effects that some of our veterans feel, losing a life or losing a limb, losing peace of mind, those are things that affect them every day,” Fusco said.

