Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial vandalized on Memorial Day weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Capitol Police are investigating after the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta was vandalized overnight.

The department posted the above picture of the memorial wall covered up Sunday morning.

Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason called the action “heartbreaking, especially on Memorial Day weekend when people are trying to honor their lost” in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call Capitol Police at 287-4357.

