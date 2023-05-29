Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial vandalized on Memorial Day weekend

Image courtesy Maine Capitol Police
Image courtesy Maine Capitol Police(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Capitol Police are investigating after the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta was vandalized overnight.

The department posted the above picture of the memorial wall covered up Sunday morning.

Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason called the action “heartbreaking, especially on Memorial Day weekend when people are trying to honor their lost” in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call Capitol Police at 287-4357.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Both are charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a firearm and...
Two men arrested after reports of gunfire in Augusta
The owner was not home at the time of the fire.
Perry garage destroyed by fire
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
FILE- In this May 25, 2017, file photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held by a...
Baby eels remain one of America’s most valuable fish after strong year in Maine