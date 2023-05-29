Interstate from Houlton to Canadian border shut down until further notice

Houlton, Maine border
Houlton, Maine border(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The interstate from Houlton to the Canadian border is shut down until further notice, according to Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police. Any traffic going into Canada will have to utilize a different crossing than Houlton. While no details are currently available, Harris say there is an incident in progress. WAGM will update this story as more information is confirmed and becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Both are charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a firearm and...
Two men arrested after reports of gunfire in Augusta
Image courtesy Maine Capitol Police
Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial vandalized on Memorial Day weekend
The owner was not home at the time of the fire.
Perry garage destroyed by fire
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it