House, campers, vehicles destroyed in Glenburn house fire

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) -A three-story house, several campers and vehicles in Glenburn were destroyed by fire Sunday night.

Glenburn Fire says it happened around 9:30 on South Shore Road.

The fire extended into the woods and was threatening nearby houses.

They say the owner of the house and woke up due to the smoke detectors in the home.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

One fire fighter was treated for minor injuries on scene.

The fire is not considered suspicious but the State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the investigation.

