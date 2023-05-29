House, campers, vehicles destroyed in Glenburn house fire

A three-story home, several campers and vehicles in Glenburn were destroyed by fire Sunday night.
A three-story home, several campers and vehicles in Glenburn were destroyed by fire Sunday night.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) -A three-story house, several campers and vehicles in Glenburn were destroyed by fire Sunday night.

Glenburn Fire says it happened around 9:30 on South Shore Road.

The fire extended into the woods and was threatening nearby houses.

They say the owner of the house and woke up due to the smoke detectors in the home.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

One fire fighter was treated for minor injuries on scene.

The fire is not considered suspicious but the State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Latest News

Flags presented at post parade ceremony.
Ellsworth Memorial Day Parade Draws a Crowd
More Heat Coming
Houlton, Maine border
Interstate from Houlton to Canadian border shut down until further notice
Both are charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a firearm and...
Two men arrested after reports of gunfire in Augusta