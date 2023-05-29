Gradually Warming Up This Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This great stretch of weather continues on! High pressure will remain in control through Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs that will be above normal.

The rest of tonight will have mostly clear skies. The breeze that we had will taper off and winds will become light & variable. Lows are forecast to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday looks to be very similar to what we had today. Mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the 60s & 70s. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than what they were today. SSW wind at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will be warming back up by the second half of the week. Wednesday will be another day with sunny skies. Highs are expected to jump into the 70s & 80s. SW wind 10-20 mph.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday. This day could be even warmer than what we had on Sunday. Highs will be heading for the 80s & 90s inland. A sea breeze along the coast will keep in slightly more comfortable with highs in the 70s. Dew points will climb slightly and you will start to notice the humidity as dew point temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

A cold front will move through on Friday. This will bring a chance for afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Highs will still be warm with most locations hitting the 70s & 80s.

High pressure returns just in time for the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine & seasonable highs in the 60s & 70s.

