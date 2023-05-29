Former Bangor man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

Gavel generic
Gavel generic(Source: MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man accused of trafficking drugs in two counties has pleaded guilty in federal court.

42-year-old Christopher Coty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court records, between 2018 and 2021, Coty conspired with others to sell the drugs in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

Coty is the tenth person to plead guilty in this case.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

