Fire destroys historic former schoolhouse in Limington

LIMINGTON, Maine - Fire crews from several communities battled a destructive fire early Monday morning.

Flames broke out at the former Longfellow school around 2 a.m.

Responders say nobody was inside the one room schoolhouse at the time and no injuries were reported.

The building was no longer in active use.

By sunrise, the building was destroyed and only smoldering debris remained.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the state fire marshal’s office plans to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.