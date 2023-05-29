Ellsworth Memorial Day Parade Draws a Crowd

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth gathered to honor the fallen at the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony.

Hosted by the Ellsworth VFW Post, the parade has been a tradition for decades and gives people the opportunity to come together and remember those lost in service.

Ellsworth VFW Post 109 Commander, Daniel Sullivan said, “It’s something that we consider a sacred trust because, you know, those that went before us cannot be forgotten. So, we give up a sunny day. We give up a rainy day. Sometimes we give up a snowy day, but we gather together. We have a few good laughs, and it’s important that we teach the younger generations without those men serving, they don’t have freedom.”

“We start off with a World War I, which is 116,000, and World War II was 465(‚000). Then Korea, you had like 53,000. Vietnam 58,000. Afghanistan was 4000. Iraq was 7000. But, it doesn’t matter. One is a tragedy,” said Sullivan.

Memorial flags are also presented for police officers, fire fighters and emergency medical responders.

But, folks don’t just remember the fallen.

Sullivan remembers those who have served and remain and has a special message for them.

“Brothers, you’re out in the cold. Come in. Veteran Service Organizations will do anything to help you. You have resources out there to help you,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says this will be his last year marching in the parade, but he will continue to attend the parades.

“Sometimes they say, ‘Well, why do you do it?’ How can you not? It was always something you were proud of.,” added Sullivan.

Resources for Veterans:

Maine Veterans Project: https://maineveteransproject.org/

Bangor Vet Center: https://www.va.gov/bangor-vet-center/

U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs: https://www.va.gov/

Veterans of Foreign Wars: https://www.vfw.org/

Disabled American Veterans: https://www.dav.org/

