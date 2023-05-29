Downtown Bangor Memorial Day parade honors and remembers the fallen

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day kicked off in Downtown Bangor to remember fallen soldiers.

Many traveled to Bangor for the annual Memorial Day parade.

Spectators from all over Maine gathered here to honor and remember.

The parade started off with a song from the Bangor Band followed by ROTC high school students from the region marching their way through.

“We came to town to see the parade, to honor America’s greatest generation and our own generation who saw combat in Vietnam,” said Mary Ann Stetson.

Many Veterans walked through the parade to honor their friends and family, and although it’s a somber thought, many felt the unity throughout the celebrations.

No matter the age, spectators were appreciative of the city honoring those who sacrifice so much for our freedom and instilling a message that should never be forgotten.

“It’s important to understand that those who fought for freedom, who are no longer here, gave us the ability to lead a wonderful life,” said Stetson.

