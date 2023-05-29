Downtown Bangor Memorial Day parade honors and remembers the fallen

Many gathered to honor and remember on Memorial Day 2023
American Flag at Bangor's Memorial Day Parade
American Flag at Bangor's Memorial Day Parade(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day kicked off in Downtown Bangor to remember fallen soldiers.

Many traveled to Bangor for the annual Memorial Day parade.

Spectators from all over Maine gathered here to honor and remember.

The parade started off with a song from the Bangor Band followed by ROTC high school students from the region marching their way through.

“We came to town to see the parade, to honor America’s greatest generation and our own generation who saw combat in Vietnam,” said Mary Ann Stetson.

Many Veterans walked through the parade to honor their friends and family, and although it’s a somber thought, many felt the unity throughout the celebrations.

No matter the age, spectators were appreciative of the city honoring those who sacrifice so much for our freedom and instilling a message that should never be forgotten.

“It’s important to understand that those who fought for freedom, who are no longer here, gave us the ability to lead a wonderful life,” said Stetson.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Latest News

Cole Land Transportation Museum hosted Memorial Day service
Cole Land & Transportation hosts cookout and Memorial Day service
Mary Snow School Community Day
Mary Snow School students learn about different professions
Tip-A-Cop
Bangor PD holds Tip-A-Cop event Friday
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens